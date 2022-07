Reyes went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Reyes was productive from the No. 2 spot in the order and helped lead the Tigers to victory. The outfielder is now batting a solid .289 this year, which is a little better than his .271 career mark. Reyes doesn't offer a ton of power, with just 14 home runs across five MLB seasons, though he has displayed a consistent ability to make contact.