Reyes (ribs) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

Reyes landed on the injured list with a left intercostal strain June 3, but he was recently transferred to Triple-A Toledo to continue his rehab assignment, and he went 2-for-8 with a run, two stolen bases and a walk across two games. The 26-year-old will remain with the minor-league club going forward but could be one of the top options to be called up if the Tigers are in need of an extra outfielder at some point.

