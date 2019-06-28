Tigers' Victor Reyes: Rejoins major-league club
Reyes was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
Reyes will make his way back to the majors for the fifth time this season while Spencer Turnbull (shoulder) heads to the injured list. The 24-year-old has only four plate appearances across his big-league stints this year but will bat leadoff and play center field Friday, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News.
