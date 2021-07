The Tigers recalled Reyes from Triple-A Toledo prior to Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Reyes hit a miserable .157 in 27 games before suffering a rib injury June 1. He was activated and optioned to Toledo on July 8, but the Tigers now require another backup outfielder with Niko Goodrum (calf) on the injured list. Reyes has been more effective in the minors, going 10-for-24 with three doubles and two triples in his last six games.