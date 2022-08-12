site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Victor Reyes: Retreats to bench Friday
Reyes isn't starting Friday against the White Sox.
Reyes is getting a day off after he went 1-for-8 with three strikeouts over the last two games. Willi Castro is shifting to right field while Akil Baddoo starts in left.
