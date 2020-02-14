Reyes' roster spot is safe even after the recent addition of outfielder Cameron Maybin, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The veteran Maybin was given a major-league contract by the Tigers, so the team definitely intends for him to play a role. At 25 years old, Reyes fits Detroit's competitive timeline far better, however, so he's expected to continue to play quite frequently. He looked good in 69 games last season, hitting .304/.336/.431 with nine steals while spending the majority of his time in center field.