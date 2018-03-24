Tigers' Victor Reyes: Roster spot seems secure
With the Tigers releasing Alexi Amarista on Saturday, Reyes is likely to make the Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Previous reports indicated that Reyes, a Rule 5 draft pick back in December, was likely to make the team, but the release of Amarista further solidifies his standing. If the Tigers go with a four-player bench as expected, it appears that it will consist of Reyes, JaCoby Jones, Niko Goodrum and John Hicks. Reyes and Jones figure to be the primary outfield backups, with Goodrum and Hicks fitting in as infield reserves. Reyes offers a little speed, but the playing time likely won't be there for him to make much of a fantasy impact.
