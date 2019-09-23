Reyes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and an additional run scored Sunday in the Tigers' 6-3 win over the White Sox.

In what's otherwise been a rough season for the 109-loss Tigers, Reyes' emergence as a potential cornerstone piece atop the lineup has been a nice story. Since the beginning of August, Reyes is slashing .328/.345/.481 with three home runs and six stolen bases. Though several teams plan to restrict usage of key players in the season's final week, that's unlikely to apply to Reyes, who should start all or most of Detroit's last seven games and therefore make for a strong all-formats play while he continues to wield a hot bat.