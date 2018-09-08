Reyes went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals.

Reyes had an impact from the No. 9 spot, as he singled and scored in the fifth inning, then did the same in the ninth, as he came around as the winning run on Jeimer Candelario's walkoff two-run home run. The 23-year-old outfielder is competing with JaCoby Jones for playing time in center field down the stretch. Reyes' .235/.251/.310 slash line doesn't inspire much confidence, but he does have nine steals in 86 games this season.