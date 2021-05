Reyes was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees due to pectoral stiffness, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

It doesn't sound as though Reyes is seriously hurt, as he reportedly lobbied to play. He'll avoid a matchup against Gerrit Cole, with Eric Haase entering the lineup in his absence. Haase will be the designated hitter, pushing Harold Castro to shortstop and Niko Goodrum to center field.