Tigers' Victor Reyes: Seeing steady work
Reyes will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the Rangers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Since being recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Reyes has stepped in as the primary replacement for Christin Stewart (concussion) in left field. He'll draw the start at the position for the fourth time in five games, despite managing just two hits in 12 at-bats over the prior three contests. Over 73 plate appearances at the big-league level this season, Reyes is slashing .224/.288/.299 with no home runs and one steal.
