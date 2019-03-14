The Tigers optioned Reyes to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

Reyes stuck on the Tigers' 25-man roster throughout last season, but that had more to do with his status as a Rule 5 pick rather than anything he did at the dish or in the field. After slashing a lowly .222/.239/.288 in 219 plate appearances last season, Reyes didn't fare much better this spring, going 4-for-28. The outfielder will likely spent the majority of the upcoming campaign at Toledo.

More News
Our Latest Stories