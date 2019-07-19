Reyes went 0-for-4 Thursday against the Indians. He was optioned to Triple-A Toldeo following the game.

Reyes pieced together a .255/333/.333 slash line with four RBI and a stolen base over 15 games during his time in the big leagues. JaCoby Jones (back) will be activated from the 10-day injured list to take Reyes' place prior to Friday's clash with Toronto.