Reyes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Though he remains in a timeshare in right field with Willi Castro -- who gets the start at the position in the series finale -- Reyes looks like the Tigers' preferred option of the two at the moment. After going 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs in Tuesday's 11-4 win, Reyes is now slashing .333/.338/.409 in 17 games since returning from the 10-day injured list June 11.