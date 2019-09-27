Reyes is not in the lineup for the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Reyes has improved at the plate as he's gotten more experience. After recording a .527 OPS in 219 plate appearances last year, he posted a .627 OPS this July, a .783 OPS in August and an .821 OPS in September. Harold Castro will start in center field in his absence.