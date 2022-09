Reyes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Reyes will sit for the second day in a row while the Tigers roll out an outfield of Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene and Willi Castro for the series finale. With Reyes slashing .235/.250/.353 since the start of September, he could be in danger of fading into a fourth-outfielder role as the Tigers aim to open up more time in the corner outfield for Carpenter and Castro.