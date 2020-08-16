Reyes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Reyes will head to the bench after making 11 consecutive starts, during which he slashed .250/.302/.350 with eight runs, two RBI and three stolen bases. With JaCoby Jones locked in as Detroit's everyday center fielder and Christin Stewart's lineup spot against right-handed pitching at least temporarily secure, Reyes will likely have to battle the recently activated Cameron Maybin (quadriceps) for the final starting spot in the outfield in most games. Both Reyes and Maybin will take a seat in the series finale, however, as Harold Castro gets a rare start in right field.