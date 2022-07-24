site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Victor Reyes: Sitting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Reyes will sit Sunday against the Twins.
Reyes will remain on the bench for a second straight game Sunday. Willi Castro will slide over to right field while Kody Clemens takes over at third base and bats eighth in the series finale.
