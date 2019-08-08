Tigers' Victor Reyes: Situated on bench
Reyes is not starting Thursday against the Royals.
Reyes has started four of the past five games, going 4-for-15 with a double and a run scored in those contests. He'll give way to Harold Castro in the outfield in this one.
