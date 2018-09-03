Reyes went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Yankees.

Reyes delivered an RBI double in both the second and fourth innings, and he clubbed a solo homer in the sixth to extend Detroit's lead to five. The 23-year-old outfielder collected his first four-hit performance of the 2018 season, although he's slashing an uninspiring .228/.245/.294 through 82 games.