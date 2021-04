Reyes is starting in right field and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Royals.

Reyes will start for the second straight game to finish up the series against Kansas City. With Nomar Mazara (abdomen) currently on the injured list, Reyes should continue to see more playing time in the short term. He's joined by Robbie Grossman and JaCoby Jones in the outfield Sunday, with Akil Baddoo heading to the bench against lefty starter Danny Duffy.