Tigers' Victor Reyes: Starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Reyes is starting in left field and batting second in Friday's game against Cleveland.
Christin Stewart heads to the bench, with Reyes, JaCoby Jones and Jorge Bonifacio starting across the Detroit outfield. Reyes is slashing .266/.309/.375 so far this season
