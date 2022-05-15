Reyes (quadriceps) is starting in center field and batting sixth in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Reyes hasn't played in an MLB game since April 21 as he's dealt with a strained left quadriceps, but the 27-year-old was activated from the 10-day injured list earlier Sunday. He'll slot right back into center field in his return, though the Tigers also have Derek Hill and Willi Castro in the mix for starts there, with Robbie Grossman and Austin Meadows typically holding down the corner spots. Center could be a bit of a revolving door, so fantasy managers may want to see if Reyes or anyone else emerges as a regular starter.