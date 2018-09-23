Reyes is starting in center field and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

This is the first start for Reyes since Monday, as the promotion of Christin Stewart has made the outfield more crowded, with Reyes, JaCoby Jones and Mikie Mahtook battling for playing time in center. Reyes is slashing just .232/.250/.300 in limited playing time this season, though he has been able to chip in nine steals on 10 attempts.