Tigers' Victor Reyes: Starting in center Sunday
Reyes is starting in center field and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
This is the first start for Reyes since Monday, as the promotion of Christin Stewart has made the outfield more crowded, with Reyes, JaCoby Jones and Mikie Mahtook battling for playing time in center. Reyes is slashing just .232/.250/.300 in limited playing time this season, though he has been able to chip in nine steals on 10 attempts.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Reyes: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Tigers' Victor Reyes: Locked in center-field timeshare•
-
Tigers' Victor Reyes: Collects two more hits in win•
-
Tigers' Victor Reyes: Scores twice in win over Cardinals•
-
Tigers' Victor Reyes: Slugs first homer•
-
Tigers' Victor Reyes: Looks like primary center fielder•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...