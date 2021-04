Reyes is starting in right field and batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Royals.

Reyes wasn't in the lineup Friday but he'll get the nod Saturday, joining Akil Baddoo and JaCoby Jones in the outfield, with Robbie Grossman serving as the designated hitter. There's a little more playing time available with Nomar Mazara (abdomen) on the injured list, but Reyes still finds himself in a crowded Detroit outfield, so he doesn't quite look like an everyday player at this point.