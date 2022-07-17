Reyes is starting in right field and batting second in Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Reyes got Saturday off but had started the three previous contests. Robbie Grossman will serve as the DH Sunday, and he and Reyes will likely see the bulk of the time in right field moving forward, at least while Austin Meadows (Achilles) is out. Akil Baddoo is also in the corner outfield mix, with Riley Greene taking the reins in center. Reyes has a solid .293 batting average, so he could be a decent fantasy asset the rest of the way if he sees enough playing time.