Reyes went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a steal and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the White Sox.

Reyes provided a spark at the top of the Tigers' lineup. He singled and scored in the fourth inning, hit an RBI single in the sixth and scored after reaching on an error in the eighth. He should be the primary center fielder in the absence of JaCoby Jones (back).

More News
Our Latest Stories