Tigers' Victor Reyes: Struggles in doubleheader
Reyes went a combined 1-for-10 in both games of a doubleheader against the Yankees Thursday.
In the process, Reyes left six runners on base and struck out twice. It wasn't a great day for the 24-year-old outfielder, though he's still been solid atop the lineup for the Tigers this season with a .299/.332/.407 slash line.
