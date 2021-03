Reyes went 0-for-4 in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays and is batting just .167 this spring.

Visa issues delayed Reyes at the start of camp, and the outfielder has yet to really get going through eight exhibition games. He should still be an Opening Day starter for the Tigers, though Nomar Mazara will be pushing for playing time, and Akil Baddoo has also put himself in the mix with a strong spring. Reyes will need to perform well this season to hold onto a regular role.