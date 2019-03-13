Tigers' Victor Reyes: Struggling this spring
Reyes went 0-for-2 in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox and is now slashing .143/.172/.179 through 28 spring at-bats.
Reyes has more strikeouts (five) than hits (four), which isn't helping his case for making the MLB roster to begin the season. Most likely, the 24-year-old, who spent all of 2018 in Detroit as a Rule 5 pick, will head to the minors to further refine his game. Reyes can run a little bit, but he'll need to show improvement at the plate to warrant regular playing time in the majors.
