Reyes went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in a 3-2 loss to the Pirates in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Reyes got aboard with a double in the third inning, then stole third base and came around to score on a Robbie Grossman sacrifice fly. The 26-year-old Reyes hasn't done much with the bat -- he has one homer, one RBI, three runs scored and a pair of doubles in 32 plate appearances this season. His steal Wednesday was his first of the year.