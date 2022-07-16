site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-victor-reyes-takes-seat-saturday-839784 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Victor Reyes: Takes seat Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Reyes isn't in the lineup Saturday against Cleveland.
Reyes started the last three games and went 3-for-13 with a double and three strikeouts. However, Robbie Grossman will shift to right field while Akil Baddoo starts in left Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read