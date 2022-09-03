site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Victor Reyes: Takes seat Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Reyes isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Royals.
Reyes will get a rare day off after going 2-for-15 with an RBI, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Willi Castro is starting in right field and batting second.
