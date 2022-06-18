site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Victor Reyes: Takes seat Saturday
Reyes isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Reyes started in the last four games and went 5-for-17 with a run and two strikeouts. Robbie Grossman will shift to left field while Willi Castro starts in right.
