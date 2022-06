Reyes went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a run scored in Saturday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Reyes scored in the bottom of the first inning on a Harold Castro single and later knocked in Eric Haase in the seventh inning of Saturday's game with a single of his own. It was his first game back from the IL for a quad injury and the outfielder made it count. In limited time this season, Reyes is slashing .357/.400/.500 and should continue to see time in the Detroit outfield.