Reyes went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-7 loss to the Red Sox.

Reyes batted ninth but was still able to have a productive night at the plate. The 26-year-old outfielder has been able to play more frequently with Nomar Mazara (abdomen) on the injured-list, but it hasn't translated to much from a fantasy perspective, as Reyes is batting just .164 with a .451 OPS. He should see his playing time decrease when Mazara is able to return, which could happen later this week.