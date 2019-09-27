Reyes went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI while also stealing a base in Thursday's 10-4 loss to the Twins.

Reyes continued his strong September, as he's now slashing .316/.337/.484 this month, which comes on the heels of a .321/.339/.443 line in August. It's been a lost season for the Tigers, but the emergence of the 24-year-old outfielder has been a bright spot.