Charles signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Dec. 17.

Charles didn't pitch professionally in 2025 and last appeared at Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles' organization during the 2024 campaign, posting an 8.42 ERA and 2.10 WHIP with a 27:28 K:BB across 25.2 innings. He'll presumably serve as pitching depth for the Tigers.

