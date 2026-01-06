Tigers' Wandisson Charles: Catches on with Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Charles signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Dec. 17.
Charles didn't pitch professionally in 2025 and last appeared at Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles' organization during the 2024 campaign, posting an 8.42 ERA and 2.10 WHIP with a 27:28 K:BB across 25.2 innings. He'll presumably serve as pitching depth for the Tigers.
