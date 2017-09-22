Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Allows run Thursday
Saupold allowed one run in one-third of an inning Thursday against the Twins.
Saupold's ERA continues to climb this season, rising to 4.80 after Thursday's performance. Over his last 11 appearances, he has given up 13 runs in only 10.2 innings -- demonstrating that he is prone to giving up the big inning. However, there's hope that he can become more than just a low-leverage pitcher out of the bullpen, since he's pitched well in Triple-A over the last two seasons (ERA of 2.90 in 2017 and 2.30 in 2016).
