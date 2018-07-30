Saupold cleared waivers Monday and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo.

The righty was designated for assignment Saturday. His 4.46 ERA through 34.1 major-league innings this season is not terrible but was evidently not enough for another team to claim him off waivers. His underlying numbers suggest he was lucky to even record that mediocre number, as he struck out just 10.1 percent of batters.

More News
Our Latest Stories