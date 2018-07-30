Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Clears waivers and heads to Triple-A
Saupold cleared waivers Monday and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo.
The righty was designated for assignment Saturday. His 4.46 ERA through 34.1 major-league innings this season is not terrible but was evidently not enough for another team to claim him off waivers. His underlying numbers suggest he was lucky to even record that mediocre number, as he struck out just 10.1 percent of batters.
More News
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Designated for assignment•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Gets win over Indians•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Grabs win Thursday•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Returns from hamstring tightness•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Dealing with hamstring tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start