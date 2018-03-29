Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Cracks Opening Day roster
Saupold has made the Tigers' Opening Day roster.
As expected, Saupold will open the season in the big-league bullpen with fellow reliever Johnny Barbato (forearm) set to open the season on the disabled list. The 28-year-old, who posted a 4.88 ERA across 62.2 innings with the Tigers in 2017, is expected to fill a long relief role.
