Saupold has made the Tigers' Opening Day roster.

As expected, Saupold will open the season in the big-league bullpen with fellow reliever Johnny Barbato (forearm) set to open the season on the disabled list. The 28-year-old, who posted a 4.88 ERA across 62.2 innings with the Tigers in 2017, is expected to fill a long relief role.

