Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Designated for assignment by Detroit
Saupold was designated for assignment Saturday.
Saupold was bumped off the 40-man roster after the Tigers claimed Josh Smoker off waivers. Saupold owns a career 4.98 ERA and 1.58 WHIP through 106.2 innings in the major leagues.
