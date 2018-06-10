Saupold (4-1) picked up the win Saturday against the Indians, firing 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings on 23 pitches.

Saupold rose to the occasion in extra innings and retired every batter he faced. It was important for Saupold to bounce back in this fashion after giving up four earned runs in his last two outings (3.1 IP). He figures to continue on in a low-to-medium leverage role out of the Detroit bullpen.