Saupold (2-1) picked up the win Thursday against the Mariners by retiring the lone batter he faced.

This was about as easy a win as a pitcher can get, as Saupold needed just three pitches to induce a Jean Segura groundout in the bottom of the seventh before the Tigers scored twice in the top of the eighth to pull ahead. The 28-year-old has been fairly effective as he now has a 2.30 ERA, though his 1.40 WHIP and six strikeouts in 15.2 innings suggest some regression may be coming.