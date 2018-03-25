Saupold is likely to begin the season at the MLB level with fellow reliever Johnny Barbato dealing with an elbow issue, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Saupold and Barbato were believed to be battling for the final bullpen spot, and with the latter unlikely to be ready by Opening Day, Saupold looks good to make the team. The 28-year-old Australian posted a 4.88 ERA in 62.2 innings for the Tigers last season and he will likely serve as a long reliever to begin 2018.