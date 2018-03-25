Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Likely to make Opening Day roster
Saupold is likely to begin the season at the MLB level with fellow reliever Johnny Barbato dealing with an elbow issue, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Saupold and Barbato were believed to be battling for the final bullpen spot, and with the latter unlikely to be ready by Opening Day, Saupold looks good to make the team. The 28-year-old Australian posted a 4.88 ERA in 62.2 innings for the Tigers last season and he will likely serve as a long reliever to begin 2018.
More News
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Hopes to avoid fatigue this season•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Allows run Thursday•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Picks up win Sunday•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Former starter adjusting well to bullpen role•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Grabs win Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Heads to majors•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...