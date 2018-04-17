Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Makes Triple-A start Monday
Saupold was in line to be the Tigers' 26th man for a doubleheader Sunday, but with the games rained out, he got the start for Triple-A Toledo Monday instead, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Saupold tossed three scoreless innings with three strikeouts in his start for the Mud Hens. The 28-year-old Australian is a versatile reliever who can work multiple innings, so he's likely to get other opportunities when a need arises at the MLB level. However, a long reliever who might bounce between Triple-A and the majors all season doesn't offer a ton of fantasy value.
More News
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Could head to majors for Sunday's twin bill•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Cracks Opening Day roster•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Likely to make Opening Day roster•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Hopes to avoid fatigue this season•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Allows run Thursday•
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...