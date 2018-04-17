Saupold was in line to be the Tigers' 26th man for a doubleheader Sunday, but with the games rained out, he got the start for Triple-A Toledo Monday instead, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Saupold tossed three scoreless innings with three strikeouts in his start for the Mud Hens. The 28-year-old Australian is a versatile reliever who can work multiple innings, so he's likely to get other opportunities when a need arises at the MLB level. However, a long reliever who might bounce between Triple-A and the majors all season doesn't offer a ton of fantasy value.