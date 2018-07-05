Saupold was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has posted a mediocre 4.46 ERA in 34.1 innings with the Tigers so far this season. His peripherals do not support that ERA, as he's relied on an unsustainably high 81.9 percent left on base rate and is striking out just 10.1 percent of batters. Victor Alcantara's contract was selected in a corresponding move.

