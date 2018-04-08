Saupold was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Saupold was optioned to make room for Mike Fiers, who is set to return from the disabled list to make his first start of the season Sunday. Saupold hadn't given up a run in 3.1 innings of relief so far this season, though he also had yet to strike out a batter. He'll likely be back up with the Tigers at some point this season, though he's unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset.