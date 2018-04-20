Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Rejoins Tigers
Saupold was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
Saupold opened the year in the Tigers' bullpen but lasted just ten days before being sent down. He didn't give up a run in any of his four relief appearances, but he also didn't strike out a single batter. With a career 5.00 ERA in 75.2 major-league innings, he's a low-leverage reliever with minimal fantasy impact.
