Saupold was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

Saupold opened the year in the Tigers' bullpen but lasted just ten days before being sent down. He didn't give up a run in any of his four relief appearances, but he also didn't strike out a single batter. With a career 5.00 ERA in 75.2 major-league innings, he's a low-leverage reliever with minimal fantasy impact.

