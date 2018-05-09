Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Returns from hamstring tightness
Saupold has returned from minor hamstring tightness, and has a 2.45 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 5:6 K:BB in 11 innings out of the Tigers bullpen this season.
The strikeouts and walks suggest Saupold is fortunate to boast his current ratios. He is typically used in low-leverage spots and has minimal fantasy value.
More News
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Dealing with hamstring tightness•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Earns seven-out save•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Rejoins Tigers•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Makes Triple-A start Monday•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Could head to majors for Sunday's twin bill•
-
Tigers' Warwick Saupold: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...