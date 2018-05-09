Saupold has returned from minor hamstring tightness, and has a 2.45 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 5:6 K:BB in 11 innings out of the Tigers bullpen this season.

The strikeouts and walks suggest Saupold is fortunate to boast his current ratios. He is typically used in low-leverage spots and has minimal fantasy value.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories